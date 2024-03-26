Ryan Giggs snubbed from Premier League Hall of Fame shortlist

The Premier League Hall of Fame have inducted their latest member this week – former Arsenal and Chelsea full-back Ashley Cole.

Cole was the 20th inductee on a list which includes some of the greatest players to have graced the English League.

However, the player with the most Premier League wins is still missing from the list and has failed to be included in the nominations for this years intake yet again.

As reported by The Sun, Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has been left out of the shortlist for the fourth year in a row, leading to questions as to whether he has been blacklisted for the award.

Giggs was arrested in 2020 on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend while manager of Wales and despite being found not guilty in July of domestic violence has been overlooked for the Hall of Fame again.

The Welshman stood trial in 2022 over accusations he had attacked his girlfriend and her sister, but jurors failed to reach a verdict, leaving Giggs to walk free.

The omission is, therefore, a curious one given Giggs impact on the Premier League and the fact is no longer facing charges, nor received a sentence.

The United man played 672 times in England’s top flight, putting him third on the list for appearances behind Gareth Barry and James Milner respectively.

He holds the record of Premier League wins with an incredible 13 titles, a record that will surely never be surpassed. Additionally, his 162 assists in the competition is also a record.

After Cole’s inclusion, 15 players are left vying for the additional two spots this year which include former United stars Michael Carrick, Andrew Cole, Gary Neville, Edwin van der Sar, and Nemanja Vidić.

The has been no official word from the Premier League as to the reason for Giggs’ omission but it appears the Welshman will not be considered for the honour despite his incredible record.

Giggs is currently working as Director of Football at League Two club Salford City.

