Scott McTominay puts in drab performance as Northern Ireland win at Hampden Park

Scott McTominay and Scotland were left frustrated by a stubborn Northern Ireland side who ran out 1-0 winners at Hampden Park.

It was the first win for Northern Ireland against Scotland since 1983 and the first in Glasgow in half a century.

The home side absolutely dominated the ball with a mammoth 83% possession but despite having more shots on goal, they rarely carved out any real chances of quality.

McTominay was involved early on in the proceedings as he drove at the Northern Ireland defence and was taken down by fellow United academy graduate, Paddy McNair.

However, he failed to impress with a rare opportunity from the free kick he won, as his effort cannoned back off the wall.

The rest of the half was relatively quiet for the United midfielder as he was frustrated by a disciplined Northern Irish back five.

He did however have a long range shot which fizzed wide of Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s goal in the 43rd minute.

The United midfielder continued to cut a frustrated figure throughout the second half as he got into more than one argument with the highly impressive Northern Irish fullback, Trai Hume.

McTominay was awarded a decent score of 7.2 from Sofascore and he was incredibly efficient with the ball, completing 32 out of his 35 passes.

The midfield man had 46 touches but in the context of his side dominating the ball so much, it was a poor return as he faded in and out of the game.

The 27-year-old had a frustrating night in front of goal as he failed to have a shot on target and had two blocked efforts.

He was successful in terms of ground duels, winning all six of his efforts.

The United man also completed his two dribble attempts in the first half.

However, despite finishing the night as captain, boos rang around Hampden Park as Northern Ireland held on for a famous win.

Scotland must now wait until June to right the wrongs of this result as they prepare for the start of their Euro 2024 adventure.

McTominay will hope to bounce back and play as important a role on Saturday against Brentford as he did in October, when he scored a brace that gave the Red Devils all three points.