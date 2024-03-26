Scott McTominay reveals that he still sees himself as a number eight midfielder

Scott McTominay has revealed that he still sees himself as a traditional number eight midfielder, despite his recent goal-scoring form for club and country.

The Manchester United academy graduate has received his fair share of critics over the years and many have questioned whether the player has the technical ability to play in the centre of the park for a club like United.

Erik ten Hag clearly agreed with that assessment last summer, as the player received little game time and was on the transfer list as both West Ham and Bayern Munich were interested in signing him.

However, since March last year, when he scored an incredible brace against Spain for his nation, the player’s confidence has really kicked on and he has become not only a regular goalscorer but he has also developed the knack of getting a goal when his side most needs it.

The midfielder scored seven goals as he led Scotland to Euro 2024 qualification and he has carried this form into a United shirt as he is currently the side’s second top goal scorer with nine goals in all competitions.

In fact, he has been so vital for his country that he has been named the Scottish men’s national team player of the year.

However, speaking before his nation’s home tie against Northern Ireland tonight, the 27 year old has claimed that he knows exactly what his true position is.

Commenting in his pre-match press conference (via The Manchester World) he stated, “the manager asked if I could do a job bringing the ball into midfield and defending whenever the opposition had the ball, and that was fine”.

“It was no problem. I have always seen myself as a number eight, someone who carries the ball, gets into the box and scores goals and makes things happen”.

McTominay used the time to state that he has always been a versatile player and that he has played across the whole pitch for the academy.

“I’m not going to spit my dummy out and say ‘I don’t want to play’, that’s not been in my nature in my whole way growing up through the academy. I had to play up front in the U21s a couple of times just because that is what was best for the team and I look back with great memories”.

“I remember writing on Instagram a few times I was happy with a clean sheet and that was just my role at the time. There are no problems there. You adapt, you change positions”.

It must also be remembered that in the Euro 2020 tournament, that was played in the summer of 2021 due to the pandemic, McTominay was actually selected as a centre back for Scotland in a back three.

However, in spite of stating he is a midfielder, the player did admit that it is the attacking element of his game that he enjoys the most.

“I love it. This is my favourite thing. I know that when midfielders play against me and they sprint into the box at full pelt, it’s hard to stop. I know what it feels like to be on the end of it. I just want to do that as much as possible and try to create, give big moments, goals to the team”.

McTominay will hope to add to his growing collection of international goals when Scotland take on a youthful Northern Irish team tonight at Hampden Park.

