Victor Lindelof bounces back with solid display against Albania

Sweden and Victor Lindelof bounced back from their mauling at the hands of Portugal to beat Albania 1-0 in their last friendly of the spring.

In an evenly contested game, the Albanians enjoyed the majority of the first half danger moments as they scored an offside goal and thought they had won a penalty early on, but no decision was given.

However, Lindelof’s side got themselves more involved and hit the post in the first half and scored what would prove to be the winner in the 62nd minute through Gustaf Nilsson.

The Swedes had eleven shots to eight but limited their opponents to only one shot on target during the whole game.

The Scandinavians also shaded possession with 51% in favour of the home side.

Lindelof had a nightmare versus Portugal, where he and his fellow defenders were run ragged by a world-class display by Bruno Fernandes.

However, with a score of 7.3 from Sofascore, he was back to his more solid self yesterday.

The Swedish captain was a calming presence at the back and largely dealt with what was thrown his way.

He made three clearances and blocked one goal bound effort.

Lindelof was also strong in the duels, winning 75% of his ground battles and 67% of his aerial tussles.

The centre back also showed remarkable control, as he only gave away one foul all evening, as he looked to show new coach, Jon Dahl Tomasson, that he is the right player to continue leading his nation in the new era.

The 29 year old was also very solid on the ball as he had 64 touches and completed 89% of his passes.

His distribution was not only safe but also threatening, as he completed one key pass in the match.

The Blågult have now finished their international commitments and will have to wait until the 5th June when they take on Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen’s Denmark in a warm-up match before the Euros start.

Unfortunately for Lindelof, neither he nor Sweden will be part of the summer action. He will instead focus his efforts on winning a regular place back in United’s first team as the Red Devils aim to win the FA Cup and finish in the Champions League spots.

