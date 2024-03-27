AC Milan’s chief scout wants Manchester United target Aaron Anselmino to “overhaul” defence

Italian reports claim that AC Milan have now entered the race for Manchester United target, Aaron Anselmino.

The 18 year old has been described as “a tower that clears everything” and “almost always prevails in one-on-one situatons”, naturally piquing the interest of some of Europe’s top clubs.

It was reported back in January that the player had been scouted by the Red Devils after impressing for Boca Juniors, in spite of only making a handful of appearances.

A few days later, it was reported that the Argentine club were bracing themselves for an offer from Old Trafford as the Red Devils’ interest in the Argentine intensified.

Interestingly, the starlet’s name cropped up again this week but this time it was mentioned that United may look to use their new links with French side Nice, as they are also owned by INEOS, to buy the player but send him on loan to Ligue 1 to develop his game.

However, in a recent twist the youngster claimed his “head is here at Boca” and that his primary focus is on winning titles with the giants from Buenos Aires.

Whilst South American sources have claimed interest in Milan for the United target, this is the first time Italian sources have discussed the possibility of the player heading over to Serie A.

Tuttomercatoweb state that AC Milan’s Chief Scout, Geoffrey Moncada, “loves betting and has now targeted Aaron Anselmino to overhaul Milan’s defence”.

However, should the club desire to make a move, “they will have to hurry”, as the outlet claims that both Manchester United and Everton are serious players for the central defender.

Nonetheless, perhaps the Italian side are not that big a threat to the Mancunian side’s objectives as the website states, “the immediate target of the Rossoneri club remains Alessandro Buongiorno, captain of Torino, as he is currently top of their list”.

The signing of Anselmino would be an intriguing one and certainly he fits the profile that INEOS appear to be targeting.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe revealed recently that United under the new regime will look to target young players who are on the cusp of breaking out as stars and not ready-made players.

Furthermore, the club has produced a lot of talented youngsters as of late and the Argentine could fit in well with fellow teenage defensive starlet, Willy Kambwala.

The presence of Argentines Lisandro Martinez and Alejandro Garnacho, as well as a strong collection of Spanish speakers in the dressing room, could also work in the Red Devils’ attempts to convince the player if they choose to make a move for the much discussed 18 year old.

