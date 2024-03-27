Andre Onana credits boxing icon Muhammad Ali for shaping his resilience amid turbulent Man United start



Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has revealed how he has been inspired by Muhammad Ali and how the boxing icon’s mentality and personality shaped his philosophy in life.

The United goalkeeper didn’t have the best of starts to life following his arrival at Old Trafford. By his own admission, he took some time to get accustomed to life at England’s biggest and most successful football club.

Onana made some very high-profile errors, especially in the Champions League, that dearly cost the Red Devils and saw them eliminated from the competition in the group stages.

However, he seems to have now turned a corner and appears more confident and assured between the sticks. The 27-year-old told club media that mental strength has been the key ingredient in his improved fortunes on the pitch.

He outlined his personal beliefs and philosophy, which have helped him remain focused amidst intense criticism and doubts from outside.

In particular, Onana divulges how much he adored the great boxer Muhammad Ali and the incredible mental fortitude the legendary boxer demonstrated.

Onana pointed out, “It’s his mindset. It was not something easy. He had to pass through a lot of difficulties and he was only looking at the positive side, the positive parts. He was very positive and that is what I like. You know, no matter what happens in life, I’ve always said that it cannot rain forever, the sun will shine. And yet the sun will not shine forever, the rain will come. So just find a good balance, especially when you are a football player.”

“When you have a bad day, a better day will come. It’s not when you are having a bad day that you feel it will never change. It will change but it’s not because you are having a good day that it will stay forever.”

“Everything is temporary and you have to know how to manage that. When you are in a bad mood, take a positive. When you are in a good mood, take a positive. Just enjoy yourself and be happy, be with the people you love and always stay positive.”

It’s such a way of thinking that could prove pivotal for Onana and United even as the business end of the season approaches.

United are still battling for a top-four finish and have an FA Cup semi-final date against Coventry City at Wembley to look forward to.

Onana expressed optimism that he and his teammates can achieve something meaningful this term and somewhat salvage what has undoubtedly been an underwhelming and disappointing campaign.

The United n.o 24 also named Bayern Munich star Manuel Neuer as the best-ever goalkeeper and the one who has had the biggest influence on his style of play.

Neuer was one of the first shot-stoppers to establish the sweeper-keeper principles. Sweeping entails goalkeepers being extremely good with the ball at their feet, being adept at distribution, helping in building up play and coming out of their lines to claim crosses and even stop opposition attacks.

At the moment, the likes of Liverpool’s Alisson Becker, Manchester City’s Ederson and of course Onana are considered some of the best in the business at sweeping. Indeed, it was Onana’s technical abilities in addition to his saving capabilities that convinced United to fork out big money to secure his services from Inter Milan last summer.

The Cameroonian lavished praise on 37-year-old Neuer.

“Well, who has inspired me the most?” Onana remarked. “That is a very good question because, being a goalkeeper and especially trying to be a modern goalkeeper, you have to look to a lot of goalkeepers. If I had to choose one who made me think different, I would say Manuel Neuer.”

“Why? Because of his way, the way he plays. At the World Cup in 2014, I remember, when they won in Brazil. When I was watching that World Cup, I found someone I wanted to look like, he made me think differently. Obviously, before him, I was still in the Academy but I had a lot of goalkeepers I was looking up to and who I was thinking of. But, if I have to choose one, I would say Neuer. He made me think differently.”

When pushed to reveal what impresses him the most about Neuer, Onana replied that it’s how modern Neuer is and his desire to take responsibility and deal with pressure at the back.

Onana emphasised the need for a goalkeeper to be proactive and play the role of the spare man effectively.