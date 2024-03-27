Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester United moving to sign Ivan Toney

Manchester United are believed to be in the race to sign Brentford star striker Ivan Toney.

HITC reported this morning that United are targeting Toney as they look to sign an experienced striker who can support Rasmus Hojlund in boosting the club’s goalscoring capabilities.

Still, the publication claimed that United would not be alone in their pursuit of the Brentford talisman. They claimed that Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are all interested in the England international after 12 months of monitoring, while West Ham United have recently entered the fray.

This doesn’t include Manchester City, whose manager Pep Guardiola claimed that Toney is “one of the best I’ve ever seen.”

During a YouTube interview, renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Toney is a potential summer transfer target for United.

“Man United are still discussing internally whether they want to go for an experienced striker and Ivan Toney would be an option for sure,” Romano commented.

He added, however, that they would not be in a rush to sign Toney given that several strikers are expected to be available this summer.

The likes of Brighton’s Evan Ferguson and Jonathan David from Lille have both been mentioned as younger alternatives that United are considering.

Aside from age and experience, affordability will also be a factor to consider as United look to strengthen all across the field.

Fichajes claimed that Toney’s asking price could be as high as €100 million, however, no official source for this claim was given.

Last season, Toney emerged as a key striker for Brentford, scoring 20 league goals to emerge the third-highest scorer in the Premier League.

While he only returned to football in January following a betting ban, the 28 year old hit the ground running, scoring four goals in his first five Premier League appearances.

Toney is experienced and proven in the Premier League and that suits INEOS’ vision and could be just the partner Hojlund needs considering his ability to drop deep and link up play while being an expert at playing with his back to goal.

Still, if the rumour of his €100 million price tag proves to be correct, United would have to think twice before making a move for the striker.