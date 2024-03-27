Fabrizio Romano reveals English clubs’ “interest” in Mason Greenwood



Fabrizio Romano has revealed there is “some interest” in Mason Greenwood from English clubs as Manchester United look to sell the 22-year-old forward to the highest bidder this summer.

Greenwood has spent the season on loan at Getafe in La Liga following widespread condemnation at a plan by executives at Old Trafford to reintegrate the player back into the United first-team.

Greenwood has not played for the Reds since January 2022, following his arrest on suspicion of assault, attempted rape and threats to kill. He was later charged by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

These charges were then dropped in February 2023 with the CPS revealing there was “no longer a realistic prospect of conviction”, owing to key witnesses withdrawing their cooperation from the investigation and new material coming to light.

This left United in a difficult situation as there was no longer a legal case against their forward; rather, it had become a moral one. The question of whether it would appropriate for Greenwood to return to the fold at Old Trafford caused the club to launch an internal investigation into the matter, led by Richard Arnold – United’s former chief executive.

This investigation reached a conclusion after six months, with The Athletic leaking the club’s intention to reintegrate Greenwood in Erik ten Hag’s squad. It was met with fierce opposition across United’s fanbase, however.

This led the executive team into a panicked decision to reverse their plan, eventually agreeing a hastily-arranged year-long loan deal to Getafe. This allowed Greenwood to resume his football career away from the eyes of the British public and media.

While the forward has impressed for the Liga side, there have been enough moments of controversy – one even involving England’s golden boy, Jude Bellingham – to suggest it unwise for United to welcome the 22 year old back to Manchester this summer.

Indeed, a comment from Sir Jim Ratcliffe – the club’s new co-owner – about the prospect of Greenwood returning was reported to have angered many employees at Old Trafford. If United were to actually try and reintegrate him, there would likely be uproar – from inside and outside the club.

Which is why this update Romano provided on Greenwood’s future was such a shock.

In an interview, the Italian transfer guru was asked for the latest developments on clubs interested in signing the forward. “Many clubs in Spain, but in England there is also some interest,” Romano replied. This is a rather surprising development as many of the same issues United faced when trying to reintegrate Greenwood last summer will remain true should another team, in the Premier League for example, try to do the same.

Regardless of this, however, Romano explained it is a “good situation” for United, “because there are many clubs interested” and the Reds are “prepared to cash in” to generate as much income as possible.

The acute pressure of financial fair play will impact United’s ability to spend freely in the market this summer. A comprehensive overhaul of the squad is needed with INEOS keen to make a splash in their first transfer window at the helm of the club.

As such, any players no longer wanted by (or in Greenwood’s case, able to play for) United, who can be sold for at a good price, will be a much-needed boost to their finances. Academy players, in particular, are considered treasure troves from an FFP perspective as there is no inbound transfer fee to account for – as Greenwood is.

Romano concludes by stating, “I don’t see Mason Greenwood staying at the club.” While his departure appears certain, the forward’s next home is less clear – it may even, shockingly, be in England, if Romano’s words prove correct.