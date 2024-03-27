Gareth Southgate will bring England coaching staff to Old Trafford this summer

Manchester United’s struggles in Erik ten Hag’s second season have left the Dutchman under pressure at Old Trafford.

With INEOS gaining control of the sporting structure at the club earlier this year rumours have been rife surrounding Ten Hag’s future.

England manager Gareth Southgate has been one of the names linked with taking the reins at United, should INEOS decide on a change.

As reported by The Sun, Southgate is the “red-hot favourite” to succeed Ten Hag at Old Trafford and will be joined by key members of his backroom staff.

Steve Holland is Southgate’s right hand man and will join the current England boss as his assistant, should the deal transpire.

Holland is well-versed to Premier League life having served as Chelsea’s number two between 2011-2017, working with the likes of Roberto Di Matteo, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte. He was part of the set-up that delivered Chelsea’s first Champions League success as well as two Premier League titles.

Paul Nevin ad Martyn Margetson are lesser known names but will also be expected to form part of Southgate’s backroom staff. Nevin is currently assistant manager of Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, a position he juggles alongside his role with England.

Margetson is Southgate’s chief goalkeeping coach and could find himself working closely with Andre Onana next season.

He has previously held roles with Cardiff, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Everton and most recently with Steve Cooper at Swansea until 2021 before committing to England full-time.

The idea of Southgate and his team at Old Trafford has been met with widespread pessimism by United fans who have watched England snatch defeat from the jaws of victory in recent tournaments.

Despite the rumours, Ten Hag is still surely best place to lead United into next season and will be hoping for strong end to the campaign, which could yet include an FA Cup success.

United are back in action this coming Saturday as they attempt to make up ground on the top four with a trip to the capital to face Thomas Frank’s Brentford.

