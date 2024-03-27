Hibernian boss admits they’re facing a fight to keep Man United’s Will Fish amidst interest from bigger clubs



Hibernian manager Nick Montgomery has confirmed that his side will certainly attempt to keep Manchester United loanee Will Fish beyond the end of the season but acknowledged they face stiff competition from bigger clubs.

Fish is currently on his second loan spell with Hibs and is impressing at Easter Road.

The defender has cemented his status as one of the club’s most important players and certainly one of the first names on the team sheet.

Fish has amassed an impressive 30 appearances in the Scottish Premiership this term. He has started in all 30 matches. The United loanee has registered one goal and as many assists in that time.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that former United coaches Kieran McKenna and Michael Carrick – who are currently the managers of Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough respectively – are set to battle it out for Fish in the summer.

McKenna and Carrick previously worked with Fish at Old Trafford and know the player very well and what he can do on the pitch.

Nick Montgomery spoke to Edinburgh News and acknowledged the mounting interest in Fish from clubs in the Championship.

The Hibs boss admitted that while Fish might feel that he has to move on, he will undoubtedly look back on his time at Easter Road very fondly.

Montgomery said, “If this is his last season, no doubt he’ll look back on it with really fond memories of building his character. But, for Will, I don’t think he really needs a pitch from us. He really enjoys playing for Hibs. He really loves the club, and I think he enjoys the way we play.”

“Ultimately, it’s going to be down to what options he has. And there are probably going to be other clubs looking at his form this season, his games here.”

“We are a big club. So, for Will, it’s going to be what is going to be the best option for him. We’re definitely going to be one of those options. But I’m sure there will be many others. And, whatever happens, we’ll support Will in what that looks like.”

The 42-year-old coach added, “Will has really enjoyed his time here. I think he’s developed a lot and improved a lot. Right now he’s a player contracted to Man United. But I don’t think you can question Will’s commitment to Hibs. I think he’s given every piece of himself to the club since he arrived, certainly since I’ve been at the club, anyway.”

Montgomery explained that at the end of the campaign, a conversation will be held between Fish, his agent and United to try and find a solution.

“No doubt, if there was an opportunity to explore, that’s something we’ve already spoken to Will about. But right now that’s something that we won’t discuss until the season is finished. Then we’ll look at the situation as a whole.”

Fish is under contract with the Red Devils until the summer of 2025.

The 20-time English champions also retain an option to trigger a 12-month extension clause on his deal. It seems that United are in a strong position to ask for a sizeable fee to permanently part with the 21-year-old’s services.