“I’m sure he’ll go right to the top”: Ivan Toney hails Kobbie Mainoo after mature display vs. Belgium



Brentford striker Ivan Toney has hailed Kobbie Mainoo’s maturity and indicated that the young Manchester United midfielder has everything it takes to make it at the highest level.

Mainoo made his first start for England during the national team’s Wembley clash against Belgium on Tuesday.

The Carrington academy graduate was named by Gareth Southgate in a midfield trio also consisting of Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham.

Mainoo barely put a foot wrong and he more than held his own against more seasoned and experienced professionals.

After the final whistle, Bellingham heaped praise on the 18-year-old and branded him a “brilliant player.”

The Real Madrid star also backed Mainoo to have an “amazing future” for both United and the Three Lions.

Bellingham’s sentiments were echoed by Toney, who led the line for England against Belgium in the absence of Harry Kane.

Toney got on the score sheet after converting his penalty in the first half.

The Brentford talisman told reporters about Mainoo, “I think at 18 I was probably playing Xbox.”

“But he’s out here being a man and playing for England. He carries himself very well, he glides with the ball and there’s a lot more to come from him, I’m sure he’ll go right to the top.”

Southgate also had some nice words for Mainoo, who clearly made an impression on the England boss and his coaching staff.

The 53-year-old coach remarked on the United midfielder, “Just that he has had a fabulous week with us.”

“Everything that we’ve seen with his club, he reproduced in an England shirt which isn’t always the case. Very calm, receives the ball so well under pressure, strong, so we are a little bit more open playing that way but the benefits with the ball were clear to see.”

Southgate noted that Mainoo has impressed with his ability to take tactical instructions and execute them in matches. He also pinpointed Mainoo’s comfort in tight areas and his adeptness with the ball at his feet as other aspects that have set him apart from his peers.

Mainoo and United return to action on Saturday when they take on Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium. This time, the youngster and Toney will be on opposing sides.