Jude Bellingham hails Manchester United talent Kobbie Mainoo

Kobbie Mainoo’s midfield masterclass against Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endō in Manchester United’s 4-3 win in the FA Cup earlier this month is still fresh in the memory of Manchester United fans.

Now, the dynamic midfield prodigy has given England fans plenty to talk about for weeks to come.

The United academy product was initially not called up by Gareth Southgate for the two friendlies against Brazil and Belgium before his astute performance against Liverpool forced a rethink.

Against Brazil, Mainoo had to wait for 75 minutes to make his debut. His promising cameo combined with the dire display from other Three Lions midfielders convinced Southgate to hand the 18-year-old his first senior start against Belgium.

Mainoo seamlessly slotted alongside Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham and delivered a performance to remember at Wembley.

He even left United target Amadou Onana eating grass on Tuesday evening.

The Wembley crowd applauded the United midfielder when Southgate took him off in the 74th minute of the game.

Post-match, he also received words of appreciation from his fellow countryman, Bellingham.

The Real Madrid superstar said (via Fabrizio Romano): “Kobbie Mainoo is very good. I know how hard it can be when there is a clamour and people put a lot of pressure on you… but he is definitely a brilliant player.”

“He is going to have an amazing future at Man United and hopefully for England as well.”

These two games have certainly improved Mainoo’s chances of being included in England’s squad for this summer’s European Championships.

As such, fans should get plenty of opportunities to see talents like Bellingham and Mainoo combine in the days to come.

At the same time, the prospect of seeing both of them in the same midfield leaves United fans thinking what could have been as the 20-year-old sensation was very close to moving to Old Trafford from Birmingham City.