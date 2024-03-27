Juventus tried to poach Kobbie Mainoo from Manchester United when he was only 11



It has been a whirlwind last couple of days for Manchester United’s breakthrough star Kobbie Mainoo.

After making his debut for the England national team against Brazil at the weekend, the United academy graduate proceeded to get his first start for the Three Lions in their game against Belgium , going on to win the Man of the Match award.

He earned praise from his teammates and manager and is set to return to Manchester with even greater confidence ahead of important fixtures as the Red Devils eye a return to the Champions League and the chance to avenge their FA Cup final defeat last season.

Fellow United stars have claimed he deserves to start every game and the club is desperately trying to agree a new deal with the 18-year-old.

Juventus wanted Mainoo

The midfielder has been with the club since he was nine and is realising a childhood dream by representing the 20-time English league champions but it could have been much different if Talksport are to be believed.

Juventus, who had poached Paul Pogba from the club, much to the chagrin of Sir Alex Ferguson, also tried to lure Mainoo to Turin when he was only 11.

This information comes courtesy Polish sports reporter Pawel Klama who claimed that after United’s U11’s lifted the Legia Cup in 2015, the Old Lady came calling.

“During the Legia Cup he caught the attention of many people. From the tournament observers to the organisers, to the staffs of other teams, including Juventus, where the coaches themselves asked if I knew anything more about him.

“They were interested in him, but that’s pretty much it. Most of the teams were impressed by him, how he plays, how mature he is at this stage of learning how to play football. Whether there was any interest at a later stage, I don’t know.”

Mainoo has the character to handle the fame

It is clear to see that Mainoo’s talent made him stand out from the crowd from a young age and United are now reaping the benefits.

Lots of teams continue to chase the young sensation but there is very little chance the player leaves United any time soon.

Klama claims the real challenge will be to stay grounded after such a glitzy start to life and this is where he differs from Pogba, who is currently banned from football after a doping violation, with the Frenchman failing to reach his potential.

But Mainoo is self-confident and can handle it like another United academy graduate all those years ago – David Beckham.

“I believe he will cope with all that matters. many compare him to Pogba, but when it comes to possibilities, self-confidence, and character – I would rather compare him to [David] Beckham.”