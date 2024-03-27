Manchester United appoint Matt Johnson as Head of Women’s Football

Manchester United women are said to have appointed Matt Johnson to replace Polly Bancroft as Head of Women’s Football.

Bancroft announced her departure at the end of the season in February as she is set the join Grimsby Town.

It is unclear whether Johnson (pictured below) is taking over on a permanent basis or in the interim.

Enjoyed speaking @MU_Foundation Headteacher Conference at Old Trafford. Great to hear about the amazing work being done in our partner schools 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Ig7CvfniHn — Matt Johnson (@matt01johnson) March 7, 2023

Johnson is currently Operations Director at the Manchester United Foundation, where he has worked for nearly ten years and has extensive experience in the sports and third sector.

Alongside that he is also a UEFA ‘A’ Licensed football coach and was previously performance director for the girls’ talent club.

Kathryn Batte from Mail Sport understands that one of the reason’s Johnson was selected for the role was due to his excellent communication skills.

With his experience with the youth set-up it is expected that he will be able to better connect the Under-21s with the senior squad – something that is important to the club.

INEOS are planning a full audit of the women’s team and are expected to overhaul the structure behind the scenes with this latest appointment the first step in that plan for the new owners.

Manager, Marc Skinner, is out of contract this summer but The Peoples Person understands that negotiations to renew that contract are in an advanced stage.

The news will not be welcomed amongst a section of fans who have been calling for Skinner to be sacked since the team began struggling in the league around Christmas time.

United now sit in fifth behind Liverpool after last weekend’s disappointing 3-1 derby defeat at City.

The team face Everton at home on Easter Sunday and have an FA Cup semi-final to prepare for next month against holders Chelsea.