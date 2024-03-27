Manchester United could stopping future dealings with Sevilla over Hannibal Mejbri treatment



Manchester United decided to send Hannibal Mejbri out on loan in January with the Tunisian hardly getting a sniff in the first half the season under Erik ten Hag.

In the summer, reports emerged that after discussions with the manager, it was felt that the 21-year-old would finally get his chance to shine for the first team.

He had been sent out on loan to Birmingham City in the Championship the previous campaign and following numerous injuries, the Dutch manager felt the academy graduate’s skillsets was worth utilising.

However, the Tunisia international started four games in all competitions, scored a stunner against Brighton but then seemed to once again fall out of favour despite Ten Hag’s public praises.

Hannibal’s disastrous loan

Multiple clubs had been chasing him since the summer and Sevilla finally won the race after beating out Premier League team Everton, where United tried to send the versatile midfielder.

The player’s camp felt that regular minutes in the high-pressure La Liga environment would be good for the development of the academy graduate, whos rise had stalled after he had been hailed as one to watch out for ever since his arrival in Manchester.

The loan move to the seven-time Europa League winners has proved to be nothing short of disastrous with Quique Sánchez Flores not deeming the United man good enough to play regularly.

Hannibal has played a grand total of 89 minutes so far with the player’s entourage furious at his treatment after sporting director Victor Orta worked so hard to get him to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

The coach removed him from the squad after a training dispute and despite being recalled, the Ivry-sur-Seine-born star has started only once and was not even subbed on in Sevilla’s last two games.

Los Nervionenses are struggling in 16th place and are in real danger of relegation and that might be a factor behind Flores’ stance of not handing minutes to youngsters like Hannibal and Alejo Véliz of Tottenham Hotspur.

AS have now reported that the 20-time English league champions are not too pleased with how the loan spell has panned out and are reportedly mulling over stopping all future deals with the Spanish outfit.

United not too pleased with Sevilla

“The until now practically sterile loans of Hannibal and Véliz could cause a problem for future loans from England to the Nervión club,” the report stated.

United had sent Alex Telles and Anthony Martial to Seville on loan in recent seasons and while a complete picture is yet to emerge, this ostracisation of a player the club battled to bring on loan seems strange to say the least.

The player has a violent streak and his mentality and ability to remain calm under pressure have been questioned but what exactly is going on seems difficult to comprehend.

Sevilla also have a buy option, which is unlikely to be triggered judging from these reports. Also, his United contract expires in 2025 and the player’s once-promising career seems to be fizzling out.