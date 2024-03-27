Manchester United eyeing a young striker in the summer, Evan Ferguson remains on the list



Manchester United have scored only 39 times in the Premier League after 28 games and they are the lowest scorers among the top 13 teams.

They are on course to record their lowest-ever scoring season, with the record currently standing at 49, registered during Louis van Gaal’s final season in charge, which fans will remember for being a snore fest.

Rasmus Hojlund, despite this being his debut season in the Premier League, is the only player to have reached double digit goals this term.

Manager Erik ten Hag always knew it would be unwise to place his faith on a 21-year-old coming to England on the back of one season in Italy.

Rasmus needs help

While the Dane has delivered, last season’s top scorer Marcus Rashford has looked like a shadow of his former self while Anthony Martial remains perennially injured and on course to leave the club at the conclusion of the current campaign.

New minority stakeholders INEOS have plans to bring in a striker in the summer but they will have to be careful with regards to their selection so as to not disrupt the Denmark’s international’s progress.

A guaranteed starter coming in could mean Hojlund’s minutes go down while an experienced hitman or an upcoming talent could work well in tandem with the current United striker.

As per Givemesport, the 20-time English league champions seem to be thinking along similar lines as they mention Evan Ferguson or Benjamin Sesko would be a better fit than Victor Osimhen.

“The Red Devils want to bring in support for Rasmus Hojlund. The Denmark international is on a scoring streak and has settled at Old Trafford and it’s now certain that Manchester United will think longer-term because Hojlund is proving he can score regularly now.

Striker chase

“RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Brighton’s Evan Ferguson are two potential options. Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee, who is also a AC Milan target, is on Manchester United’s radar as well. It is less likely that they will enter the race for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.”

The Nigerian is expected to cost a bomb and it makes sense to look past him. The Slovenian has 11 goals to his name, the same as the Netherlands U21 international.

The Republic of Ireland international’s form, however, has fallen off a cliff with the 19-year-old not scoring since November. He has six goals to his name this season but is still valued at €60 million according to Transfermarkt.

It will be intriguing to see in which direction the club travel in regarding recruitment once the entire backroom staff have been assembled.