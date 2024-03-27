Manchester United eyeing summer move for yet another Bologna star, Jhon Lucumi



Injuries have derailed Manchester United’s current campaign but it has been Lisandro Martinez’s absence that has hurt the team the most.

The Argentine has ended up missing 32 games thus far, with Erik ten Hag’s team struggling to play out from the back in his absence while also failing in their bid to play a higher defensive line due to the lack of pace among the other alternatives.

Another left-footed defender would be quite the boon for the manager, a prime reason behind the links with Goncalo Inacio and Mikayil Faye.

Now, Tutto Mercato Web have claimed United are eyeing Jhon Lucumí of Bologna in the summer and they have been joined by Atletico Madrid in the race.

Lucumi could be perfect LCB alternative

The Colombian has made 22 appearances this season with Bologna who are fourth and in with a shot of European football next season.

The 25-year-old has helped keep eight clean sheets with the Serie A team conceding the third-lowest number of goals this season.

“Colombian central Jhon Lucumí has ​​also ended up in the sights of the big European teams. In fact, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid have made inquiries with Bologna and with the player.

“An ideal situation for Bologna, should they decide to let Jhon go, would be to monetize as much as possible. Approximately 20 million is the hypothesized valuation, which logically, with Bologna’s prospects becoming increasingly bright between now and the summer and with the Copa America in between, could even rise,” the report stated.

Thiago Motta’s side are a hotbed of talent with Lucumi, Joshua Zirkzee and even the manager all linked with a move to the Theatre of Dreams.

The former KRC Genk star’s pass completion rate keeps him the top six percent for defenders while he excels in progressive carries as well (93 percentile as per Fbref).

Skillset fits EtH’s vision

The Colombia international has been described as having the “pace needed to operate in a high line” while he is also “physically very strong” and with “his precision passing ideal for possession-heavy sides”.

He can also play as a left-back during emergency and these traits should rank him quite highly in the list of potential targets for the Red Devils.

Scouts have already been quite impressed with his development and while the price is manageable, United currently seem to be prioritising a right-centre-back with Raphael Varane’s deal coming to an end.

Whether they actually go for Lucumi will depend on the budget and Martinez’s recovery but it could prove to be an astute purchase considering the 6ft 1in defender’s skillset.