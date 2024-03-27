Manchester United set to compete with Real Madrid for Robin Le Normand



Manchester United’s defence has been far from watertight this season, conceding the second-most goals in the Champions League group stages this season.

The Red Devils have let in three or more goals 12 times already this season, with five of them coming at Old Trafford.

The 20-time English league champions have missed Lisandro Martinez’s presence at the back with Raphael Varane failing to provide the same level of security in his absence.

The Frenchman’s current deal ends in June, as does Jonny Evans’, while both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have been linked with an exit in the summer.

United need a new CB

Finding a long-term partner for the Argentine will be of paramount importance for INEOS and multiple centre-backs have been linked with a move to Manchester.

The most popular names include Jean-Clair Todibo, Jarrad Branthwaite and Antonio Silva and Fichajes have brought back Robin Le Normand’s name, who was briefly linked with a move last year.

The Real Sociedad defender has carried on his impressive form from last season, which saw the 27-year-old earn his first national cap for Spain.

This term, the French-born Spanish international has made 37 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice while helping keep 16 clean sheets.

Imanol Alguacil’s team are currently sixth in La Liga and in with a chance of Europa League qualification while they impressed during their Champions League run to the Round of 16.

The San Sebastian star has been scouted multiple times by the Old Trafford giants and it seems Real Madrid are also sniffing around.

Real Sociedad star could be the perfect solution

“Manchester United are looking for a top centre-back for next season, and one of the most popular options is Spanish international Robin Le Normand, with Real Madrid also interested.

“The promising defender could leave the Reale Arena for a figure close to 40 million euros, an amount which is more than affordable for the Old Trafford giants given their economic potential.”

Le Normand has been described as “aggressive, correct with the ball, strong in duels and fast” by former manager Manolo Marquez and all these perfectly encapsulate what Ten Hag wants from his centre-back.

Pace and ability with the ball are essential for the Dutchman’s high-transition style and that is why Martinez’s absence has hurt the team’s prospects so much.