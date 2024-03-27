Manchester United to use Atalanta connections to win the race for Teun Koopmeiners



Manchester United have plans to upgrade their midfield in the summer due to the drop-off in performances from last season’s go-to pairing of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

A spate of injuries seems to have affected both midfielders with both looking like they have lost a yard of pace and due to that, the partnership has not worked in the big games this campaign.

Eriksen’s advancing years means an alternative needs to be recruited while new co-owners INEOS are not too pleased with the money the club threw at the Brazilian who they see as a short-term fix.

One player who can fulfill both roles and more if brought in is Teun Koopmeiners, currently of Atalanta, who is on course to having his most productive season in terms of goal involvements.

Versatile solution

The 26-year-old can play all across the midfield with his national team employing him mainly as a defensive midfielder while his club have played him mainly as the attacking midfielder but he also drops back when needed.

Interestingly, the Castricum-born star mainly played at the base of the midfield during his time back home, even scoring 11 goals in his last Eredivisie campaign during his AZ Alkmaar days but his switch higher up has really paid dividends.

In 34 games across all competitions this season, the Netherlands international has 12 goals and four assists and such stats and his versatility are bound to make him an attractive prospect for Erik ten Hag and United.

As per Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Juventus and Liverpool have been long-time admirers but the Red Devils only joined the race post January.

United could profit from Atalanta relations

But the 20-time English league champions could have a “preferential lane” to secure the midfielder’s signature due to the good relationship they share with his Serie A club.

United have negotiated with Atalanta in the past, most recently for Rasmus Hojlund, and a few seasons ago for FA Cup hero Amad Diallo.

With the player expected to cost €60 million, the report states the Old Lady are at an disadvantage and the Premier League clubs could profit and United “will not be spectators” in the summer window.

Koopmeiners has already revealed his desire to leave Italy this summer and ideally, INEOS should pull out all the stops to secure his signature.