Sir Jim Ratcliffe has “no problems” paying Gleison Bremer’s release clause at Juventus



Manchester United’s defence will see a revolution this summer which is an open secret.

Lisandro Martinez’s injury coupled with the on-and-off availability of Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane has laid bare the problems at Old Trafford.

Consequently, a centre-back has been made the top target for United in the summer.

That player is Juventus’ Gleison Bremer, the 27-year-old Brazilian who has shot to the top of United’s summer wishlist.

Now, Italian outlet Calciomercato reports that the appreciation for the player comes all the way from the top at the club.

The report states that Sir Jim Ratcliffe will have “no problems” paying the full release clause of the player, reportedly set at €58 million.

Bremer is expected to be at the centre of a tug-of-war in the summer with other English sides also interested in the player.

Therefore, United are hoping to steal a march on their rivals by intensifying contact in the last few days while making their admiration for him clear with this stance.

Bremer has played 28 league games this season and has impressed with his overall ability whether it is old-school defending or modern centre-back play with the ball.

His availability and good injury record- he has missed only 15 games in the last four seasons combined- make him an ideal candidate to shore up an ailing United defence.

Due to his right-footedness, he would also make an ideal partner for Lisandro Martinez if the club aims to start the transition away from Raphael Varane.

Aged 27, his best years are ahead of him and as he brings bonafide top-five league experience alongside some international pedigree, the release clause is a huge bargain.

Now it is up to the club to convince the player of their project the first steps to which have already been taken by making him their top target and confirming their intentions of triggering the clause.