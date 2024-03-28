Bayern Munich “eyeing” former Man United boss Ralf Rangnick

Bayern Munich’s search for a new manager has seen them linked with many out-of-the-box names, including two former Manchester United figures.

The Bavarian giants have already announced Thomas Tuchel will be departing the Allianz Arena at the end of this season, with the former Chelsea manager failing to get the best out of Bayern’s star-studded roster.

The situation in Munich has been so precarious that in February it seemed Tuchel’s reign would be ended by the club’s hierarchy before the end of the season.

This led to suggestions that Bayern are considering to rope in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to lead the side on an interim basis for the remainder of the campaign. The Norwegian did wonders when he was appointed as Man United’s interim manager.

Tuchel, however, remains at the helm and it seems he will manage to keep hold of his position until summer.

Having said that, the Bundesliga outfit are still in the market for a new manager for the next season.

Xabi Alonso, who has left them trailing in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen, is being seen as their preferred managerial candidate to replace Tuchel.

But the German side face competition from Liverpool for his signature. Further, the Spaniard may decide to continue in Leverkusen.

According to Kicker, Bayern are also looking at Ralf Rangnick. It is suggested that if they fail in their pursuit of Alonso, they could make a move for Rangnick.

The former RB Leipzig chief, who underperformed as United’s interim boss, is currently in charge of the Austria national team.

Fans in England remember him for his ill-fated short spell at Old Trafford. However, he has done a brilliant job as Austria’s head coach, having led them to a second-place finish in Group F of EURO 2024 qualifiers.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is another name on the list of candidates. Interestingly, the Italian has also been linked with United, who might decide to cut ties with Erik ten Hag this summer.