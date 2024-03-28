David Ornstein: Ex-Liverpool transfer guru Julian Ward unlikely to join Manchester United



Former Liverpool transfer chief Julian Ward is reportedly unlikely to join Manchester United and become the latest addition to the new INEOS regime.

A report covered last month by The Peoples Person divulged that United established contact with Ward to take up a top job at Old Trafford.

Since Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his 27.7% partial investment into the Red Devils, the Oldham-born billionaire and his right-hand man Sir Dave Brailsford have been undertaking a thorough audit of the club in an effort to identify areas of improvement.

Ratcliffe is understood to be keen on putting in place the right structure and hierarchy that will usher United into the new era.

Already, United secured the services of Omar Berrada from Manchester City as the next CEO and Richard Arnold’s long-term successor.

Berrada is set to start work at United in the summer once the period of his gardening leave expires.

Talks between the 20-time English champions and Newcastle remain ongoing over a switch for Dan Ashworth, who has been tipped to assume a maiden sporting director role at United.

It was relayed that Ratcliffe is keen on appointing more people to spearhead his vision for Erik ten Hag’s side, with Ward thought to be a strong candidate for a head of recruitment position.

Ward would work very closely with Ashworth to oversee United’s transfer business and activities in the market.

Ward has been out of work for the last 18 months and is believed to be keen on a return to football. He replaced Michael Edwards as Liverpool’s sporting director in 2022 and was in charge for a year until the end of last season when he also vacated the post.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein however, Ward is unlikely to join United despite the club holding talks with him.

Ornstein is quoted as saying by GIVEMESPORT, “Man United are also waiting for Omar Berrada to start as CEO this summer but they could recruit somebody else in the meantime.”

“It has been well documented that there is some admiration for Julian Ward – and he would be available to start immediately – but current indications are that he will not be joining.”

Ornstein also explained that United’s pursuit of Southampton’s Jason Wilcox is still on.

“Jason Wilcox is a target I revealed some time ago and I imagine that deal with Southampton would be more straightforward than Ashworth’s with Newcastle, but again Man Utd will need it to be right for them (especially with PSR a lingering concern) before proceeding.”

Wilcox has been with the Saints since the start of the season and joined the Championship outfit after being involved with Manchester City’s academy for a decade.