Dwight Yorke says Rasmus Hojlund is “still not convincing enough” despite his upturn in fortunes



Former Manchester United star Dwight Yorke has claimed that he’s still not completely sold on Rasmus Hojlund despite his improved fortunes on the pitch.

United forked out £72m to sign Hojlund from Atalanta last summer.

Despite being prolific in the Champions League before the Red Devils’ humiliating elimination from the competition, Hojlund struggled to find the back of the net in the Premier League.

The Denmark international endured a difficult start to life in England’s top flight and needed 14 games to finally break his duck.

Hojlund finally opened his Premier League goalscoring account on Boxing Day during a sensational comeback victory against Aston Villa. His was the winning strike on that occasion.

Since then, the United talisman has been on an upward trajectory. In 2024, Hojlund has scored in five appearances. Hojlund also set a new record as he became the youngest-ever player to score in six consecutive Premier League games.

The København-born star has so far plundered 13 goals and two assists in 31 matches across all competitions.

It should be mentioned that he has missed a number of clashes due to injury.

His exploits earned him the Premier League’s February Player of the Month award.

However, according to Yorke who spoke on talkSPORT, Hojlund still has a lot to prove before he can be considered the finished article.

The 1999 treble winner said, “I think optimistic is probably the right word at this moment in time. When you go to United and you get off to a very bad start, which he did, you just question whether he’s ever going to return [the goals].”

“He’s young, he’s playing in a team that is struggling and is inconsistent, so it’s very difficult circumstances for him to come into, especially with such a big price tag.”

Yorke added, “That’s a lot to ask of a young man. But with a bit of perseverance, he’s showing signs. He’s still not convincing enough for me at the moment but I’m happy that he’s at least got some goals.”

Hojlund and United return to action on Saturday when they travel to the Gtech Community Stadium to face off against Thomas Frank’s Brentford.