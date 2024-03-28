Fabrizio Romano confirms Manchester United will sign new left back



Manchester United will launch a comprehensive overhaul of their defence this summer with reports suggesting a new left back, right back, and centre back will be targeted.

While the need for an upgrade in central defence is well-established, given the uncertainty over the futures of Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, and Jonny Evans, the prospect of a new fullback appears more divided.

At the end of last season, the vast majority of United fans would have suggested a new right-back was more of a priority than a new left back. Luke Shaw had just delivered a resurgent year in Erik ten Hag’s debut season, while Tyrell Malacia – signed from Feyenoord the previous summer – appeared a capable deputy, who had likely pushed his English teammate into his improved form.

Conversely, while both Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka had impressed at times under Ten Hag, neither had laid a firm claim to the right-back position. Both players appeared to lack the complete skillset required to thrive under the Dutch manager, in the way Shaw does.

Yet, nine months on, the long-term absence of both senior left backs has effectively dismantled United’s season, leading Fabrizio Romano to indicate the club have designated a replacement as a key target this summer. “[A] new left back will be designed,” the transfer guru states.

Writing on X (formerly known as Twitter), Romano reveals: “Manchester United decision, clear ahead of summer transfer window: a new left back will be signed. Internal talks to follow in order to prepare shortlist, as revealed.”

Shaw and Malacia have both missed the majority of the year through injury, with the Englishman suffering from repeated muscular issues while the Dutchman has not played a single minute due to a serious knee problem.

In their place, United loaned Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham Hotspur, though the Spaniard then suffered his own injury after relocating to Manchester. The club cut short the loan deal in January, with Reguilon heading back to London to instead join Brentford.

This decision has forced Ten Hag to deploy Lindelof and Sofyan Amrabat at left back in the continued absence of Shaw and Malacia – with predictably uncomfortable performances from both players.

As such, the need for a new left back this summer is evident, given how much of impact the injuries to United’s two senior options has caused on the team’s fortunes this season. And The Peoples Person have laid out the exact route the club should take when trying to upgrade this position here.

However, The Telegraph rejects Romano’s report, instead contending it is a new right back Old Trafford officials will be targeting.

Reports indicate United hold a long-standing interest in Jeremie Frimpong – Bayer Leverkusen’s right wing-back who has lit up the Bundesliga this season for Xabi Alonso’s table-topping side.

If United were, as The Telegraph predicts, to target a right back, this may mean the club are willing to sell Wan-Bissaka and use Dalot as a versatile defensive option, given the Portuguese international is capable of playing on either side.