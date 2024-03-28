Fabrizio Romano reveals OGC Nice will ask for £40 million for Jean-Clair Todibo



Manchester United’s defence has let in three or more goals 12 times already this season, with five of them coming at Old Trafford.

Raphael Varane’s current deal ends in 2024 and not 2025 as does Jonny Evans’ contract. Both Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire have been linked with summer exits.

It is clear that new co-owners INEOS need to find a long-term partner for Lisandro Martinez, someone who is young while simultaneously being strong and fast, so as to adjust easily to the demands of the Premier League.

Links have emerged with the likes of Jarrad Brathwaite, Antonio Silva and Robin Le Normand but one player whose name has prominently featured in the gossip column since last summer is Jean-Clair Todibo.

Todibo’s price revealed

Currently playing for OGC Nice, another club owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and this could hand the Red Devils the advantage they need to win the race.

The 24-year-old’s impressive performances in the last two years have alerted a lot of English clubs to his availability with recent reports suggesting the French club would not be offering a discount to United despite same ownership.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Ligue 1 outfit have slapped a £40 million price tag on the Frenchman ahead of what is expected to be a major transfer tussle.

🚨🇫🇷 Understand Jean-Clair Todibo will be valued by OGC Nice around £40m for the summer transfer window. He was already on Man United list since last summer but more clubs in PL and not only keep monitoring him. French international and Nice vice captain could be on the move. pic.twitter.com/xxXz7dKgVg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 28, 2024

The team from Allianz Riviera are currently fifth, firmly in with a chance of European qualification for next season, having conceded the lowest amount of goals among all 18 teams.

The France international has played 25 teams across all competitions, registering two assists while keeping 12 clean sheets.

Race is on

The former Barcelona star was called “the best centre-back” by Bundesliga great Lothar Matthaus and he seems to be ready for a bigger challenge in the upcoming season.

Todibo was close to a move to Old Trafford last summer only to see his move fail due to United’s inability to sell Harry Maguiure to West Ham.

Nice fans will not be too happy to lose their talisman, especially if the team does qualify for Europe. But Ratcliffe must work his magic to ensure Todibo lands up in Manchester instead of somewhere else.

His price tag is a lot more manageable as compared to Branthwaite and his pace and strength are ideally suited for Erik ten Hag’s high-transition style.