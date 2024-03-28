From Spain: Manchester United have asked about Spanish striker Joselu’s price in advance of summer window

Manchester United have been linked with a surprise move for Espanyol forward, Joselu, who is currently on loan at Real Madrid.

The Red Devils have struggled with attacking depth all season as new signing, Rasmus Hojlund, has had to carry the significant burden of being the club’s only recognised striker, as Anthony Martial has typically spent most of the season on the treatment table.

United have had to play many key games with Marcus Rashford up front as a result, and even he admits that this is not his favourite position at all.

In a far from ideal scenario, Hojlund has coped admirably, scoring 13 goals in all competitions and winning over the fan base with his enthusiastic play.

However, it has been reported that with Martial’s contract highly unlikely to be renewed, the club want to bring in a striker to bolster their attacking department.

United have been linked to numerous strikers like Harry Kane and Ivan Toney but it is more likely that INEOS decide to give Hojlund the chance to continue to be the club’s starting number nine and look to bring in an experienced back up to take the pressure of the Dane when necessary.

Consequently, Spanish outlet Relevo report that, “two members of United’s sport management team travelled to Spain a couple of weeks ago” to ask about Joselu’s situation and price for the summer transfer window.

The Spanish international is an Espanyol player but is currently on loan at Real Madrid where he has scored 11 goals and assisted two more in all competitions.

“They met with clubs and agents with the aim of learning about players’ situations and exploring options for the next market. Something common at this time of year. And, as Relevo has learned, one of the names in which they showed interest was Joselu, the Real Madrid forward”.

The outlet claims that the 34 year old would be ideal for United as he “meets the characteristics they are looking for as a veteran with good physique, back-to-goal play and a great finisher. In addition, he knows the Premier League, where he played for four seasons”.

As is usually the case with Spanish papers, they assert that the player’s priority is to stay at Real Madrid come the end of the season, as the player is a massive fan, seen by his attendance of the Champions League final in 2022 against Liverpool even when he wasn’t playing for the club.

Nonetheless, it will be an interesting story to follow as despite his age of 34, he is a proven international striker who has contributed massively to Real Madrid’s success this season, as they look on course for another La Liga title and are safely through to the quarter finals of the Champions League where they will take on Manchester City.

Moreover, his parent club Espanyol will sell to the highest bidder and should United be able to outspend Madrid for the player, the Catalan club would have no qualms about sending the player back to England.

However, English fans will also remember his spells at Newcastle where he only scored seven goals in 52 appearances and had four strikes in 27 matches for Stoke City. If he were to return to England, he would need to prove to fans that experience has helped him adapt to the English league better than the first time.

Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

