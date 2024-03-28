Gleison Bremer is not as high a priority for Manchester United as Jarrad Branthwaite

Despite a lot of noise to the contrary, Juventus’ Gleison Bremer is not high up the list of Manchester United’s priority centre backs this summer.

It is as clear as day that United and INEOS will aim to bolster the central defensive department this upcoming window as uncertainty surrounds many of United’s defenders.

In fact, one could argue that not even Lisandro Martinez is entirely safe due to the player’s ongoing injury struggles over the last year.

The futures of Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are also very much up in the air.

Therefore, one name that has been linked regularly to United since the turn of the new year has been Gleison Bremer.

There have been many reports suggesting that the Red Devils are very keen to bring him to Old Trafford this summer as it was relayed here that the centre back is United’s number one target this summer.

What’s more, it was even reported yesterday that Sir Jim Ratcliffe would have no issue paying the player’s €58 million (£49.7m) release clause, such is INEOS’ keenness to bring the player in.

It has also been suggested that one of the main reasons behind United’s interest in the player is heavily connected to potentially new sporting director, Dan Ashworth, who is said to be a big fan of the player.

However, GIVEMESPORT takes a different angle to the avalanche of reports claiming that Bremer is of huge interest to the Old Trafford side.

The outlet reports, “Manchester United are not prioritising a summer move for Juventus star Gleison Bremer as key figures at Old Trafford have already made more progress in their bid to land alternative defensive targets ahead of the transfer window reopening, sources have revealed”.

“Manchester United have not pinpointed Bremer as one of their first-choice targets despite being in the hunt for fresh options at the heart of their backline”.

They also state that Juventus will not accept anything as low as £49.7m and in fact, value the player at closer to £69million.

Furthermore, Bremer also has a long term deal at Juventus which would further complicate matters.

“Although GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed that it would not be impossible for Manchester United to turn their attentions towards the 27-year-old if his services are offered to them through agents, no progress over a potential deal has been made at this stage and speculation over his future are predominantly coming from Italy”.

It is suggested that one of those targets who is more advanced than Bremer is that of Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Everton defender is the one player that has been linked even more to the club than the Brazil international as of late.

The website asserts, “Jarrad Branthwaite has been earmarked as a standout defensive target by Manchester United scouts after Ten Hag was keen to gain information on centre-backs currently in the Premier League, and there is confidence that the Everton man will become available regardless of whether his current employers stave off relegation to the Championship”.

It had been reported since February that despite interest from numerous clubs, United still lead the way for the 21 year old and the profile of the player very much fits into INEOS’ desire to sign the next big things, as many tip the centre back to reach the very top.

At 21 years old, there is much more room to develop than the 27 year old Bremer and the Englishman has shown he can handle the Premier League as he has performed admirably in his first full season playing in the division.

It had even been mentioned that United may look to bring in the two centre backs but with the high prices being mentioned for both and many holes to fix this summer in the squad it would seem it will be a choice between these two or possibly another central defender such as Jean-Clair Todibo or Marc Guehi.

