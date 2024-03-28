How Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho has taken his game to another level

Much has been written about Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo’s stint with England this month, and rightly so.

The Man United academy product only needed less than 20 minutes on the pitch against Brazil to convince Gareth Southgate that he is ready for his first start for the Three Lions.

Having delivered a Man of the Match-worthy performance against Belgium on Tuesday, Mainoo has now effectively sealed a place in England’s Euros squad for this summer.

On the very same day, Alejandro Garnacho also earned his first start for Argentina.

The United winger is also enjoying a promising international break with his country, having impressed against both Costa Rica and El Salvador. Under Lionel Scaloni, Garnacho started on the left flank -an area of the pitch where he first caught United fans’ attention.

However, in recent months, the 19-year-old has largely been deployed on the right side of the attack by Erik ten Hag, owing to Antony’s abysmal form. Now, Garnacho has more or less made that position his own.

This seamless transition happened not just because of the player’s undeniable skillsets, but also his brilliant attitude and work ethic — both on and off the pitch — to ensure he is always ready for his side.

A source told the Manchester Evening News that Garnacho “was always pretty dedicated but he is gone to another level this year.”

In pursuit of perfection, the Argentine has increased his time on the massage table before and after training.

This explains the secret behind his relentless and direct style of play, which did not change even in extra-time against Liverpool. It was his intense run with the ball in the 121st minute of the game that led to Amad Diallo’s winning goal.

Garnacho’s commendable fitness level has been evident all season. No United forward has made more appearances than him (38) this term. Further, he is one of just three outfield players at Old Trafford not to have missed a game because of injury.

It’s been a true breakout season for Garnacho; one which has seen him develop from a promising youngster into a full-blooded first-team star, aided, in large part, by this relentless desire to keep improving.