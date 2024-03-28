Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna provides glimmer of hope for under-fire Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams

Ipswich boss, Kieran McKenna, has claimed that he is still open to Brandon Williams returning to Portman Road to finish his loan spell at the club.

The 23 year old broke into the Manchester United first team way back in 2019 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and even played in a Europa League semi-final defeat to Sevilla as he made an impressive 36 appearances for the first team that year.

However, the player has never kicked on since and has been injured and loaned out to numerous clubs.

Williams had started off well on loan to Ipswich this season, even scoring a couple of well-taken goals.

However, a series of injuries meant the player’s game time was significantly reduced and he returned to his parent club in January.

Things have gone from bad to worse for the full back as he has been charged with causing a car crash in November last year.

He has been accused of driving his Audi A3 S Line car at speeds over 90mph on the A34, before being involved in an accident at a speed of 74mph.

The prosecution also alleges Williams was seen inhaling laughing gas prior to the crash. “He was seen by witnesses to have taken nitrous oxide from balloons”.

Williams denies responsibility for the crash and that he was driving under the influence.

However, there may be a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel for the United fullback.

Former United coach and Ipswich boss, Mckenna, has kept the door ajar for a possible return to Portman Road.

The East Anglian Daily Times report that the Northern Irishman claimed, “the situation hasn’t really changed in that it’s out of our hands”.

“Brandon’s a Man United player, he’s been back at Man United for the last few months and there has to be a certain level of readiness for him to come back here and be ready to contribute”.

“If he doesn’t reach that readiness before the end of the season, then he won’t return. If he was able to reach that readiness, then it would be another option for us towards the end of the season”.

“He’s a player who doesn’t belong to our club, as such, so it’s a matter for Man United at the moment.”

McKenna and Williams would have spent a few years together at Old Trafford, so he is perhaps fortunate that the coach will likely have greater patience with his antics than most due to their history together.

The defender, who was so highly praised in 2019, has declined massively and his career is already in freefall. Therefore, if he can somehow find a way to get back into high-flying Ipswich’s plans, he can consider himself very lucky indeed.

One gets the feeling that the player cannot afford to throw away many more opportunities, even only being 23 years old.

