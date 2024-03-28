Kobbie Mainoo to become the new face of Nando’s

Manchester United rising star Kobbie Mainoo is expected to secure a sponsorship deal with restaurant chain Nando’s.

GiveMeSport claimed this afternoon that Mainoo is set to complete a sponsorship deal with the restaurant chain, following in the footsteps of Arsenal player Bukayo Saka.

While Nando’s promoted a new bottle of Peri-Peri sauce named after Saka, it remains to be seen what form of promotional initiatives the company will take with Mainoo.

Mainoo’s potential sponsorship deal comes as little surprise given the notable breakthrough for both club and country he has enjoyed this season.

Since recovering from his ankle injury, the 18-year-old has become a regular starter in midfield for United, appearing in 14 Premier League matches and playing in each of the club’s FA Cup fixtures to date.(Transfermarkt)

The rising star proved to be a major difference-maker in United’s 4-3 victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinal, with Liverpool staff reportedly impressed by Mainoo’s “outrageous” talent.

In fact, GOAL has ranked Mainoo seventh in their list of “50 of the most incredible talents to have been born after January 1, 2005.”

Considering Mainoo’s impressive performance statistics, it comes as no surprise that he is garnering widespread recognition.

In the Premier League campaign to date, the English midfielder has an 85% passing accuracy and 59% successful dribbles. Even tracking back, Mainoo has been impressive, completing 1.7 tackles and 3.3 ball recoveries per game. (Sofascore)

Mainoo has not only displayed his talent at the club level, having recently been called up to the England national team by Gareth Southgate.

After making his international debut in a 0-1 loss to Brazil, Mainoo impressed during England’s 2-2 draw with Belgium, with former England internationals Jill Scott and Joe Cole both heaping praise on the youngster.

While United are contemplating a change in midfield, Mainoo is expected to sign a new deal and be the foundation for the team moving forward.

Erik ten Hag will do well to monitor Mainoo closely and nurture his growth in order to build a squad that will take United forward.