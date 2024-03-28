Man United may use Mason Greenwood as makeweight for Gleison Bremer



Manchester United are considering using Mason Greenwood as a makeweight in their pursuit of Juventus defender Gleison Bremer.

A report by La Gazzetta dello Sport, an Italian outlet, reveals Old Trafford officials have made an approach to intermediaries over a potential deal for the 27-year-old Brazilian centre back.

Erik ten Hag’s side have struggled enormously this season with injuries; none more so than in central defence.

Lisandro Martinez has spent the majority of the year on the side line with two separate injuries, while Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, and Victor Lindelof have all joined the Argentine at various points also.

The long-term future of these three defenders is also in question with Varane’s contract set to expire at the end of the season and reports linking Maguire and Lindelöf with moves away from Old Trafford. And while Martinez’s place as an undisputed starter is assured, the former Ajax man remains vulnerable in the air without a capable partner.

As such, a new centre, who is a strong aerially and physically, will be a priority for United this summer; and Bremer fits the bill perfectly.

The Brazilian international ranks in the 87th percentile for successful aerial duels and is renowned in Serie A as a dominant defensive force. He breaks the mould from the profile of modern defenders who prioritise technique over physicality; more a throwback to the type of centre back who used to dominate European football in the early 2000s.

Bremer’s contract contains a release clause – believed to be somewhere in the region of £43 million to £49 million – and is reported to be open to a move to the Premier League. A transfer should, therefore, prove relatively simple, if United are willing to pay the required price to trigger it.

However, Juventus themselves retain an interest in a United player – Mason Greenwood – which could play a crucial role in any potential deal.

As explain in greater detail here, the Italian club have identified the 22-year-old forward, currently on loan at Getafe, as a player who could help buttress their forward line. Indeed, former Serie A and United goalkeeper, Sergio Romero, believes Greenwood would be the perfect compliment to Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic – Juventus’ current striker pairing.

The report by La Gazetta dello Sport reveals United are aware of this interest and, accordingly, “Greenwood…could be included in the deal” for Bremer, as a potential makeweight to lower Juventus’ asking price.

Given there are a host of other positions Old Trafford officials will be keen to upgrade in Ten Hag’s squad this summer, being able to secure a much-needed central defender at a reduced price, courtesy of a forward who will not play for United again, would be a significant boost to these plans.