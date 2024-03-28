Manchester United desperate to sell Donny van de Beek, could agree to a further discount



Manchester United’s penchant for overpaying means the club are currently in a precarious situation with regards to FFP and they need to raise money before focusing on recruitment.

That is why new co-owners INEOS are planning for a massive summer clearout with more than 10 players linked with an exit as the club look to raise over €100 million in sales.

One of them who is expected to be on his way out is Donny van de Beek, who has endured a horrid time since his €39 million move to Old Trafford back in 2020.

He started only 19 games in his first two seasons with both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and interim manager Ralf Rangnick not deeming him good enough to start games consistently for the club.

Donny’s nightmare United spell

The former RB Leipzig boss even proceeded to sanction a loan exit to Everton which also did not quite work out. When Erik ten Hag was named manager, the thinking was the former Ajax coach could get a tune out of the versatile midfielder.

Both had enjoyed great success in Amsterdam, however, when Ten Hag did land up in Manchester, he found a player who was completely shorne of confidence and looked like a shadow in most games.

Under the Dutchman, the 25-year-old started in only four games last season and managed only 21 minutes this term before the decision was taken to send him to Eintracht Frankfurt on loan with the Bundesliga side having the option of making his temporary stay permanent for €10 million.

But so far, Van de Beek has started only four times for the German club with Dino Toppmoller even going as far as to exclude him from the UEFA Conference League squad.

Frankfurt are unlikely to permanently sign the Netherlands international and as per Soccer News, Ajax could pounce with United desperate to sell.

However, the Dutch giants are not even willing to spend €10 million for their former hero and United could agree an even more discounted price to get rid of Van de Beek’s wages.

“The decision about the midfielder’s future in the Bundesliga has already been made: in Frankfurt they do not believe that the former Ajax player is worth the agreed amount of ten million euros.

Further discount

“And so Van de Beek will have to report back to Manchester United in a few months, but they want to release him as quickly as possible.

“United are keen to sell Van de Beek, partly in view of the Financial Fair Play rules and possible purchases. Ajax have been linked with a move for their former crowd favorite for some time now and the Johan Cruijff ArenA could use a few reinforcements.

“Van de Beek is also affordable, since The Red Devils want to earn ten million euros from the sale and there also seems to be room for negotiation.”

Van de Beek’s stock has fallen massively and returning to familiar surroundings could help reignite a failing career.

His current market value stands at an abysmal €7 million and it looks like United could agree a similar fee and in the process, take a huge hit on their initial investment once again.