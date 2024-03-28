Manchester United “enter the race” for Dani Olmo



Manchester United are keeping close tabs on RB Leipzig’s versatile midfielder Dani Olmo ahead of a potential move this summer.

Simon Jones (Daily Mail) reveals United are set to “enter the race” for a player who has impressed for club and country this season, with the reporter contending Old Trafford scouts are “maintaining a watching brief” on Olmo.

Olmo started for Spain on Tuesday as Luis de La Fuente’s side battled to an entertaining 3-3 draw with Brazil. The Leipzig star was deployed in the number ten position and scored an excellent solo goal to give Spain a 2-0 lead at the Bernabeu.

At club level, however, Olmo has often played on either wing, or even sometimes up front, for Leipzig.

This versatility is believed to be particularly desirable to United given their need for more quality across multiple positions in Erik ten Hag’s squad.

Despite struggling with injuries this season, Olmo has scored 7 goals and 4 assists for Leipzig in just 1202 minutes. This equates to a goal contribution every 109 minutes – an excellent return from midfield.

Perhaps Olmo’s most impressive performance in a Leipzig shirt came at the start of this season, where he scored a hat-trick as the Red Bull club triumphed 3-0 over Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup.

The match was Harry Kane’s debut for the Bavarian club following his blockbuster transfer from Tottenham Hotspur last summer, ensuring the England captain’s long wait for his first trophy continued.

Olmo is also strong defensively, despite being a more forward-thinking player. He is a willing running who is well-versed in pressing and counter-pressing principles. Similarly, the Spaniard will track back diligently to help his fullback – a prerequisite to play under Ten Hag.

As part of a new deal signed last year, Olmo’s contract contains a £52 million release clause which will become active this summer. Jones reveals United are not alone in their admiration of the 25-year-old midfielder, however.

Olmo is also being closely monitored by a host of Premier League clubs, including Manchester City, Chelsea, and Spurs, as well as La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

This ensures that despite the relatively straight forward task of meeting the midfielder’s release clause, there is still likely to be a battle for United to ultimately secure his services this summer.