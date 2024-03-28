Manchester United players react to Teden Mengi’s England U21 debut

Former Manchester United defender Teden Mengi made his England U21’s debut earlier this week.

The centre-back came on for the final 30 minutes of England’s 7-0 EURO qualification group stage win against Luxembourg.

Mengi wasn’t overly tested during his cameo but will be proud to have made his bow at U21 level for his country.

The defender has featured for the Three Lions at all age-group levels including U17, U18, and U20 and couldn’t hide his delight at stepping up once more.

“Special moment, special group. What a way to have the shirt back on. Now all focus on a massive last push,” he wrote on Instagram.

Mengi’s former United academy teammates were quick to congratulate the 21-year-old.

Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Greenwood, Willy Kambwala and former United man Anthony Elanga all responded to Mengi’s social media post.

Mainoo and Greenwood replied with a heart symbol with Elanga commenting, “Nobody deserves it more”.

Kambwala added his own emoji with Mengi’s initials, as the United community showed their love for the defender.

Mengi has enjoyed a fine season in the Premier League with Luton Town having left Old Trafford in the summer.

Ironically, United’s struggles at centre-back may have opened the door for a breakthrough season but the decision to move to pastures new has been a good one for Mengi.

Having made his United debut in the Europa League for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he went on to play just once more, under Ralf Rangnick in a Champions League game against Young Boys.

United fans will no doubt be sending their congratulations to Mengi who is still regarded as one of their own having come through the academy at Old Trafford.