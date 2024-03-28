Mitchell van der Gaag linked with a return to Ajax



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s future is far from secure after a disappointing sophomore campaign in the Premier League.

The Red Devils are currently languishing in sixth, nine points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with Champions League qualification looking unlikely at the moment.

The team also crashed out of Europe’s premier competition in the group stages and failed to defend their Carabao Cup crown. The only saving grace has been their form in the FA Cup with United beating Liverpool 4-3 to make the semis.

The team will need to play out of their skins to finish in the top four and add to their trophy cabinet at the end of the season or else new co-owners INEOS might be forced to look elsewhere.

EtH’s uncertain future

Ten Hag will not be short of suitors with Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich and Stuttgart all reportedly interested in the Dutchman.

But the new sporting director of Ajax is also keen on reuniting with their former manager who has been termed as the “dream candidate” according to Voetbal International.

However, Ten Hag is reportedly “not available” at the moment, indicating a change in INEOS’ stance which increases the likelihood of him remaining at the helm under the new minority stakeholders.

Ajax could subsequently shift their focus to the man who has been working alongside Ten Hag since the last few years, assistant manager Mitchell van der Gaag.

He was also there with Ten Hag during his time at Ajax and hence, knows the Amsterdam club inside out and to this day, holds a special relationship with many of the youngster stars.

“The best Dutch trainers of the moment, Erik ten Hag, Peter Bosz and Arne Slot, are not available. Although the door is not closed in advance for a foreigner, preference is given to a Dutchman who is familiar with the philosophy and identity of Ajax.

“It will be (Alex) Kroes’ choice, but it is crucial that it becomes a broadly supported decision, which Blind and Van Gaal in particular can agree with.

Van der Gaag to Ajax

“Erik ten Hag is not available, but his assistant is also doing well. Mitchell van der Gaag has been working with Ten Hag since 2021, one year at Ajax and now for the second season at Manchester United.

“Ten Hag gives his assistant a lot of responsibility as a field coach. Van der Gaag is tactically skilled and cherishes a good relationship with a number of players from the current Ajax selection, such as Brian Brobbey.”

Eric Ramsay has already jumped ship to the MLS while rumours are linking forwards coach Benni McCarthy with an impending exit as well.

Van der Gaag’s exit could hit Ten Hag hard and having to build a new coaching team behind him is not always easy as Jose Mourinho found out in his last season at the club.