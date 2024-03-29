Amadou Onana: Man United set to face competition from West Ham and Bayern Munich for midfield target



Manchester United are set to face stiff competition from both the Premier League and abroad in their pursuit of reported midfield target and Everton star Amadou Onana.

The middle of the park is an area of the pitch Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS could seek to bolster in the summer transfer window. This need could be made more urgent in the event that Casemiro leaves United at the end of the season.

The Brazilian, whose performances have taken a sharp decline this term, continues to be linked with a switch to the Saudi Pro League.

Should his time at Old Trafford come to an end, he will certainly need to be replaced to ensure Erik ten Hag and the team are not left short. Onana has emerged as a prime candidate for the club in this respect.

The Toffees star has been strongly linked to the Red Devils and last month, it emerged that United are prepared to table an offer to secure his services ahead of other parties interested in him.

A subsequent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United are indeed monitoring Onana and his Goodison Park teammate Jarrad Branthwaite.

According to Football Insider, David Moyes’ West Ham are also eyeing the Belgium international and are plotting a transfer swoop for him.

Before completing a move to Everton in the summer of 2022, the Irons were the heavy favourites to sign Onana before the deal collapsed, paving the way for the Merseyside outfit to lure him to their side.

Football Insider notes that Moyes is in the market for a central midfielder and has identified the United target as the perfect choice.

It’s not only the Hammers that are hot on the trail of Onana.

If a report by The Telegraph is anything to go by, United also have Bayern Munich to contend with in the race to land the 22-year-old player.

The Bundesliga giants are poised to step up their attempts to add the Belgian to their ranks.

The British news outlet points out that Bayern consider Onana an ideal alternative to Fulham’s Joao Palhinha, whom they failed to sign last summer.

Journalist Mike McGrath further states that Everton are set to demand more than £60million for their highly-covered star.

It’s looking increasingly likely that Onana will be on the move and it’s up to United to ensure they’re not pipped to one of their main targets.

As the situation develops, Everton may find themselves with no choice but to part ways with Onana.

In addition to the mounting interest in him, Sean Dyche’s side are in significant financial trouble after two breaches of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Regulations (PSR).

Everton are already working with a six-point deduction and there could be further misery on the horizon, with the Blues eagerly awaiting the verdict of a second hearing for further rule-breaking of financial regulations.

From United’s perspective, Onana would be the perfect Casemiro upgrade. The Senegalese-born star is an anchor in midfield who is very adept at utilizing his frame to sweep the ball away from opponents and winning back possession.

At 6’4, he is an imposing figure and boasts incredible power and athleticism that would make him slot effortlessly into Ten Hag’s plans.

Onana is very good in the air and is rarely outdone in aerial duels. His towering physique is also an advantage in the opposition box when attacking set-pieces.