Brazilian journalist suggests it is time to look past Casemiro



Arguably the signing of last season, Casemiro has not been the same force this year for Manchester United with the Brazilian missing 18 games so far this campaign.

Injuries seem to have robbed him of his pace with the Brazilian looking ponderous under pressure, and has struggled to track back, opting to try last-ditch tackles instead.

Erik ten Hag’s high-transition style of play also does not suit the 32-year-old and new co-owners INEOS are looking into replacing the former Real Madrid superstar in the summer.

He missed United’s FA Cup thriller against Liverpool as a result of an injury that was not spotted by the club’s medical team. He missed both of Brazil’s friendlies as a result.

Casemiro’s national team future

The Seleção played against England, which they won 1-0 at Wembley, following it up with a last-minute 3-3 draw against Spain.

New coach Dorival Júnior utilised a midfield trio of João Gomes, Lucas Paquetá, and Bruno Guimarães with Douglas Luiz also in the mix and they performed effectively with the Wolves man reportedly a target to replace Casemiro at United.

And according to Brazilian journalist Renato Maurício Prado, it is time Brazil looked beyond the United defensive midfielder along with other veterans like Marquinhos and Thiago Silva.

“Leave this group alone. Marquinhos, Casemiro, Thiago Silva… this group has already passed. Leave it in the past. Let’s move forward,” Prado was quoted as saying by Torcedores.

United career could be coming to an end

Casemiro played in the first four World Cup qualifiers for his country and was far from impressive while he missed the last two on account of injury.

Brazil will play the Copa America in the summer and the five-time Champions League winner is the captain but it seems his form could mean his future with the national team is at risk.

As for United, Ten Hag will provide an update on the midfield general but he could be out for sometime considering his recurrent hamstring issues.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe was never too pleased with the short-term fix and with Saudi Arabian clubs circling, Casemiro’s time at Manchester could be coming to an end come June.