Erik ten Hag says Luke Shaw will play again for Man United this season

by Red Billy
Erik ten Hag has given good news ahead of Manchester United’s trip to West London to face Brentford tomorrow.

Asked at the pre-match press conference whether Luke Shaw is likely to play again this season, Ten Hag replied: “Yes, I expect him back. That is the plan. He will return to our team.”

Full of good news for once, Ten Hag said that Lisandro Martinez might feature in tomorrow’s squad.

“Yes, there is a chance [he’ll be in the squad]. We have missed him every game because he brings a composure in the team, a calmness in the team;” he said.

“At the same time, a winning attitude and he can express this very clearly. He can transfer that into the team and that contributes a lot to our levels.”

In general, he confirmed that “there are players returning, they are back on the pitch they are back in team training. We have one more training now. But it is most likely that we have some players back in the squad.”

In response to a question about whether the great success Kobbie Mainoo has had could go to his head, the boss replied:

“We have discussed this before. So far he handles it very well. If he crossed the lines, of course, I as manager and we as coaches, we will interfere:”

