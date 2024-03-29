Fabrizio Romano: “Verbal pact” allows Man United target Gleison Bremer to leave Juventus this summer

Manchester United target, Gleison Bremer, does not have an active release clause until next summer, but does have a verbal pact with Juventus.

The Brazilian has been heavily linked to United in 2024 as the Red Devils aim to bolster their defensive department in the summer.

In fact, it has even been reported by some that the 27 year old is INEOS’ first choice option to recruit due to Dan Ashworth’s high opinion of the player.

Bremer was also said to have an attractive release clause of somewhere in the region of £43 million to £50 million for this summer.

However, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano has questioned this information on two accounts.

The Italian journalist commented on X (formerly twitter) that, “the formal release clause to pay and sign Gleison Bremer will be valid starting from summer 2025”.

Furthermore, Romano claims that for this upcoming window, “there’s a verbal pact to consider bids” of a similar amount but at the end of the day, the final call rests with Juventus.

“The amount of the clause is variable: €60/70m” (£51m-59.7m). Therefore, more expensive than was previously stated.

🚨⚪️⚫️ The formal release clause to pay and sign Gleison Bremer will be valid starting from summer 2025. For summer 2024, there’s verbal pact to consider bids for same amount… but with final decision up to Juventus. 🇧🇷 The amount of the clause is variable: €60/70m. pic.twitter.com/6DK7SU1Ahu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 28, 2024

Romano’s information is clearly different from what has been commonly reported by most journalists covering the story but with his deep connections in Italian football, it would take a brave person to deny the veracity of his statements.

Interestingly, there was a report yesterday that suggested that Bremer was slipping down United’s priority list as Juventus will not accept anything as low as £49.7m and in fact, value the player at closer to £69million.

As a result, it was suggested that Jarrad Branthwaite was in fact INEOS’ priority and not the Brazilian.

However, United may be prepared to find a way to lower Bremer’s fee by dangling the carrot of Mason Greenwood to see if the Old Lady bite, as they harbour an interest in the United forward.

It must also be stated that Branthwaite will command a much higher fee than Bremer and it has even been stated that any team wanting to prise away the English defender may need to pay an eye-watering £100m.

What is clear is that there is still a lot left to tell in this tale as nobody seems one hundred percent sure of the finer points of Bremer’s situation. The story will surely begin to unravel itself over the coming months when the transfer window bursts into life at the season’s end.

Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

