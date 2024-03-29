Facundo Pellistri fails to make an impact as Granada fall to Cadiz in relegation six-pointer



It’s a tale of two Manchester United loanees in La Liga this season and that theme has continued with the recent result.

While Mason Greenwood has rebuilt his footballing reputation by becoming Getafe’s talisman, Facundo Pellistri’s team continues to struggle.

The latest setback came against Cadiz today as Pellistri’s Granada lost 1-0 away in a relegation six-pointer that almost certainly confirms their fate next season.

The defeat leaves Granada 13 points away from safety and from a personal point of view, game time is all that Pellistri can point towards as success.

Against Cadiz, he started on the bench but came on at half-time to inject some pace and creativity in a plodding game.

Playing the whole second half, Pellistri failed to make much of an impact as Cadiz scored in the 51st minute, enough to give them three points.

Pellistri, from his side, tried to make things happen but the general attacking malaise at Granada looks to be engulfing the energetic Uruguayan.

He had 16 touches of the ball and failed to complete any of his dribbles.

Pellistri won only two out of five ground duels and lost possession five times as Granada desperately tried to hit back but to no avail.

He did complete one cross and played a key pass but it was a day where nothing was going to go right for his team in the attacking third. (Stats courtesy of Sofascore)

With nine more games to go and Granada’s fate for next season as good as confirmed, the focus for Pellistri will be to impress as much as he can individually to have a shot at the United first team in the pre-season.

That maverick display against Barcelona already seems like a lifetime ago as the reality of the strength of his team has bubbled up.