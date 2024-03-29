Gareth Southgate headlines the legendary cast who attended Sir Dave Brailsford’s 60th birthday



Such is the noise and news around Manchester United that anyone associated with the club in any form publicly instantly becomes a subject of headlines.

Sir Dave Brailsford recently celebrated his 60th birthday (he turned 60 on February 29, a leap-year birthday!) and the guest list was the cream of world football.

The Telegraph reports that the titans of the game, ranging from Sir Alex Ferguson and Dan Ashworth to Arsene Wenger, Roy Hodgson, Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Frank were in attendance.

However, one name whose absence will draw the most clicks is that of current England manager, Gareth Southgate.

Southgate was recently linked to a shock switch to Manchester United due to his close friendship with Sir Dave as well as United’s likely-to-be sporting director, Dan Ashworth.

Southgate has since termed those links “disrespectful” as he is focused on guiding England to glory at the Euros this summer.

Still, his presence is unlikely to quash the noise around his future, especially in relation to United.

The report states that even though the setting was informal, football matters were discussed, something which United are relaxed about as it wasn’t meant to be a private affair.

It would be safe to assume some light-hearted comments would have been directed, especially toward Dan Ashworth.

He remains on gardening leave while United try to come to an agreement with Newcastle to release him from his duties.

From the club’s on-pitch point of view, it is encouraging to see the circles Sir Dave Brailsford travels in and his expansive network which is sure to help him navigate the waters at Old Trafford.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has come as a breath of fresh air and his mission to add footballing knowledge to the executive setup will undoubtedly be helped by Sir Dave’s network of friends.