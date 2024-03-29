Gleison Bremer prefers move to Liverpool or Manchester City ahead of Manchester United



Manchester United are eyeing defensive reinforcements come the end of the season with the futures of several centre-backs currently up in the air.

Raphael Varane’s deal ends in June as does Jonny Evans’ contract, while both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof could be sold as part of a summer clearout.

United’s defensive displays this season have been poor to say the least, with the club conceding three or more goals 12 times already this term, with five of them coming at Old Trafford.

Finding a long-term partner for Lisandro Martinez is the aim for INEOS and the club have been linked with a move for Jean-Clair Todibo, Antonio Silva and Jarrad Branthwaite just to name a few.

Bremer chase

One name that is gaining traction in recent days is that of Juventus star Gleison Bremer who reportedly has a release clause in between €60 and €70 million.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly prepared to trigger the release clause but the club are also mulling over another creative solution.

The Peoples Person recently reported that the Red Devils could leverage the Turin club’s interest in Mason Greenwood to strike a much cheaper deal.

But according to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, triggering the release clause will not be the be-all and end-all as the Brazilian will also have a say in his final destination.

And currently, the 27-year-old is more inclined towards landing up at Liverpool or Manchester City in the Premier League rather than at Old Trafford.

Bremer could land up at Liverpool or City

“There are clubs (for example Manchester United) who have been interested for some time, but the final say belongs to Bremer who is currently more oriented towards joining Real Madrid, Manchester City or Liverpool.”

This will be a big blow for United who could do with someone of his ilk, with the Brazil international being named in the Serie A team of the season for the last two years in a row.

Losing him to the Merseysiders or to the noisy neighbours will not be the best look for INEOS in their maiden transfer window but both teams are guaranteed to play in the Champions League next season and have a far better shot at winning trophies at least in the short-term.

Bremer has helped keep 15 clean sheets in 29 appearances for the Old Lady who have conceded the second-lowest number of goals this season in the Italian top flight.