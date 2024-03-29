Julio Baptista predicts that former teammate Zinedine Zidane will be Manchester United coach in the future

Zinedine Zidane’s former Real Madrid teammate, Julio Baptista, has backed the Frenchman to take over at Manchester United.

The two played together at the Bernabeu during the 2005-2006 campaign.

Zidane has had an incredible career to date where he has won three Champions League titles during his two stints as manager of Real Madrid.

The Frenchman has remained unemployed since leaving Los Blancos in 2021.

The World Cup winner has also frequently been linked to the managerial hotseat at Old Trafford but in truth, he has never seemed that interested in a job at United or in England in general.

Nonetheless, with current manager, Erik ten Hag’s future very much up in the air at present, new owners INEOS are certainly on the lookout for potential new coaches.

While no decision has been made on the future of the Dutchman, as the owners are prepared to assess the situation at the end of the season, it has been reported that Sir Jim Ratcliffe “dreams” of appointing the almost mythical figure of Zidane.

Speaking to Ladbrokes Fanzone (via The Metro), Baptista has given his two cents on the future of the French manager.

“Zidane was the best player I have ever played with. Playing with him and sharing a dressing room with him was very special. He is one the best in the world”.

Commenting on the coach’s future he stated, “I think he will be a Premier League manager someday. He is an incredible coach, with amazing experience having won the Champions League, so I can see that happening”.

“I can see him going to Manchester United”.

One critique that Sir Jim has labelled at United as of late is they “are thin on glamour”.

Appointing the highly decorated coach would certainly help address that situation.

Moreover, the coach has won it all and he has proven he can manage at the highest level. In addition he has done so at one of the few clubs in world football that is a bigger pressure cooker than Old Trafford.

Nonetheless, the Frenchman’s reported lack of desire to learn English or live in the United Kingdom seem quite insurmountable obstacles to the Ballon d’Or winner ever sitting in the home dugout at the Theatre of Dreams, no matter how much it appeals to INEOS.

