Man United legend Bryan Robson urges club to keep Erik ten Hag as he blasts Gareth Southgate links



Manchester United legend Bryan Robson has urged his former club to keep faith with Erik ten Hag rather than make a change in the dugout.

It has been suggested that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS could sack Ten Hag at the end of the campaign and bring someone else to kickstart the new era on a clean slate.

Ten Hag has overseen a very underwhelming and poor season by United’s usually high standards. The Red Devils are currently languishing in sixth position in the Premier League standings, 17 points adrift of table leaders Arsenal with 10 top-flight games remaining.

United endured a humiliating Champions League run that saw them eliminated in the group stage after finishing rock-bottom with just one victory.

Ten Hag’s men were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Newcastle in the fourth round of the competition. At the moment, the FA Cup represents United’s only chance of lifting silverware this term and somewhat salvaging the season.

There is uncertainty over the Dutchman’s future at Old Trafford and his claim to remain in situ has not been helped by the fact that United continue to be linked with his potential successors.

The likes of Gareth Southgate, Roberto De Zerbi, Gary O’Neil, Julian Nagelsmann, Graham Potter and Zinedine Zidane are all managers that have been mentioned to be in the running for the United hot seat. Ten Hag will almost certainly need to mastermind a very strong finish to the season if he is to have any hope of convincing Ratcliffe he is the right man for the job.

United great Bryan Robson spoke on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast and gave his verdict on Ten Hag and whether the 53-year-old coach should be afforded another chance under the new INEOS regime.

Robson said, “For me, I’ve got to say that because we’ve changed our manager so many times since Sir Alex [Ferguson], it’s not my decision, but I wouldn’t mind seeing Ten Hag there next season.”

“If you get on with the people who run the club, not particularly the owners, but the people who actually run the club as a manager, it’s really important that you get on with them and work together really well if you’re going to be successful.”

The 67-year-old was asked whether Ten Hag needs to achieve a top-four finish and win the FA Cup to maintain his place at the helm of United. Robson bluntly responded, “Yes.”

The club icon also delved into the rumours indicating Southgate is United-bound.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the England boss is Ratcliffe’s number one choice to replace Ten Hag.

According to Robson, links to Southgate are purely motivated by malice and are just designed to destabilize England ahead of Euro 2024.

He remarked, “This is exactly what the media do. They want him out of the England job now when it’s coming into the competition instead of supporting him.”

“And then he’s sort of losing his focus on England by mentioning Manchester United.”

Robson admitted that he has been hugely impressed by promising United star Kobbie Mainoo, who recently made his debut for the Three Lions.

“It’s always great when you’re connected with a club and a young lad comes through from the academy and they impress, but mentally and physically they impress. For me, I saw him in pre-season when United were over in the United States.”

“He played against Arsenal and he was playing against Declan Rice and he did really well in the game but unfortunately got injured and that kept him out for quite a time. But it’s his control and his mental control… the lad looks as if he’s grounded, he keeps his feet on the ground and he’s really pleasant around the training ground.”

Robson added that if Mainoo continues to be level-headed and keeps his feet on the ground, he will have a great career both for United and the national team.