Manchester United back in the hunt for Joshua Kimmich



Casemiro was arguably the signing of the season in Erik ten Hag’s debut campaign with the Brazilian playing a pivotal role as Manchester United ended their six-year trophy drought by clinching the Carabao Cup.

However, injuries have affected the 32-year-old’s form with the former Real Madrid superstar missing 18 games so far this campaign and he looks to have lost a yard of pace as a result.

The manager had a discussion with the Brazil international to help him rediscover the form he exhibited last term but the high-transition style does not seem to be the best fit for the five-time Champions League winner.

Even his international future seems to be in jeopardy with the Brazil heading in a different direction with the skipper currently sidelined.

Casemiro on his way out

New co-owners INEOS are not too pleased with the short-term fix and are looking at ways to move the midfielder on in the next transfer window.

Saudi Arabian clubs are circling and the Red Devils will try and recoup close to the £70 million they paid for him in 2022. And with that money, they will try and bring in a replacement.

Joao Gomes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Benfica’s Joao Neves and Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle are some of the names to have been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich was also in that list but there were reports which suggested the German was not too interested to ply his trade in Manchester.

AS have once again reignited talks with their report which states Barcelona’s financial situation will not allow them to pay the €50 million the Bavarian giants will demand for the 29-year-old.

The Catalan giants want him to arrive as a free agent but Bayern will either try and renew or sell him in the summer.

The Spanish publication then go on to state that United are serious suitors for the 2019/20 Champions League winner who has become a priority for the new co-owners.

Kimmich chase back on

“Joshua Kimmich is one of the players coveted by Barça to reinforce their midfield following the departure of Sergio Busquets. With just over a year left until his contract with Bayern expires, the German international’s price would not exceed 50 million, an affordable figure, but inaccessible at the moment for the Blaugrana.

“There are several names that appear in United’s list, but the possibility of acquiring Kimmich’s services has become a priority. The German international continues to delay his renewal with Bayern and has never hidden his desire to one day play in the Premier League.”

The Germany international remains a classy operator in the middle of the pitch, controlling the tempo of games and unlocking defences with his razor-sharp passing. His displays for Bayern over the years have seen former Germany striker Jürgen Klinsmann call him a “very special player”.

With Christian Eriksen also likely to leave, Kimmich could prove to be that pass master that helps the Red Devils control games better while also providing defensive solidity in the middle of the pitch.