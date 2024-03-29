Manchester United boost as injury-stricken Brentford set to be greatly undermanned for league game



For once, the injury bug has fallen to the other side of the coin in a Manchester United game.

Erik ten Hag’s men travel to face Brentford tomorrow in their bid to revive their campaign for a late Champions League charge.

Ten Hag said in his press conference that a number of players are set to return from injury for this crucial game, mainly Lisandro Martinez.

However, the picture is not as rosy for Ten Hag’s opposite number, Thomas Frank.

Frank has revealed that Brentford are set to be without as many as eight players in their important game as they stare scarily close to the relegation zone.

There are absentees across all the positions, with Ethan Pinnock and Kevin Schade in defence and attack respectively close to making their returns but this game comes too soon for them.

Aaron Hickey, who might also be a potential United target in the summer, will also miss the chance to impress as he continues rehabilitation from a hamstring issue.

However, in the biggest boost for United, Brentford will be without their captain, Christian Norgaard.

Norgaard is a menace at set-pieces and United struggled to defend them. The physicality of Norgaard will be missed by Brentford dearly.

Ben Mee, Rico Henry, and Josh DaSilva round out the absentees due to injury, with a former United player joining them on the sidelines due to suspension.

Sergio Reguilon was sent off in their game against Burnley and the Spaniard’s absence is also a huge boost to United as he has become their main set-piece taker.

Corners and free-kicks are the biggest threats when playing Brentford so the absence of their key taker as well as the main aerial threat makes this game a lot easier for Ten Hag to plan around.