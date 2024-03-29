Manchester United ready to “bite Tottenham’s hand off” for Micky van de Ven



Manchester United’s defence could look very different next season with the futures of four centre-backs currently up in the air.

Raphael Varane’s current deal ends in June and the club have opted not to trigger the one-year extension option. Jonny Evans’ one-year contract is also set to end at the conclusion of the campaign.

Both Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire have been linked with exits with new co-owners INEOS planning a massive summer clearout to raise capital.

The club have been linked with a plethora of centre-backs and Tottenham News have sensationally added Micky van de Ven’s name to the list.

Yet another Spurs player is a target

The Netherlands international arrived in North London last summer from Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg in an initial £34.5 million deal and has impressed in his debut season.

The 22-year-old has made 20 appearances across all competitions, scoring once and has been a constant presence in Ange Postecoglou’s starting lineup when fit.

His displays in the English top-flight saw him make his national team bow in October of last year and has impressed many of Spurs’ rivals including the 20-time English league champions.

“Manchester United would be interested in signing Netherlands international Micky van de Ven, Tottenham News understands.

Impressive if true

“His form has attracted the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, as a recruitment source with close links to Spurs has revealed to Tottenham News that there will be a few sides interested in van de Ven ahead of the summer.

“Tottenham News has been told that one of those clubs is their Premier League rivals Manchester United. It has been explained that the Red Devils would “bite Tottenham’s hand off” to sign van de Ven if the opportunity presented itself.”

He has been described as the “real deal” by United legend Rio Ferdinand and was recently named the fastest player in the Premier League, which makes him a perfect fit for Erik ten Hag’s high-transition style.

It would be a fantastic acquisition but Daniel Levy would be a nightmare to deal with as United recently witnessed with their Harry Kane pursuit.

He is currently valued at €50 million according to Transfermarkt but considering the former Wolfsburg man arrived just a year ago, his price would be inflated beyond United’s reach and it is best to look elsewhere.