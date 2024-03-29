Manchester United tracking Juventus’ English starlet Samuel Iling-Junior



Manchester United’s new co-owners INEOS are looking to change the recruitment patterns at the club moving forward after a decade of overspending with little to no results.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to get the structure right and is searching for the best in-class talent with Omar Berrada to join as CEO while Dan Ashworth is expected to be the new sporting director even if his arrival might be delayed.

There are also plans to recruit a recruitment head and a technical director and one thing the club is expected to do is revolve away from signing Eredivisie players, as was the norm since Erik ten Hag’s appointment.

Youth will be given preference with Sir Jim extolling the virtues of unearthing a gem rather than buying a superstar while the Ashworth also wants to reduce the overall age of the first team squad.

United eyeing young talents

One upcoming star who United are tracking ahead of the summer transfer window as per Football Transfers is Samuel Iling-Junior of Juventus.

The England U21 international scored twice as the Young Lions roared to a 7-0 triumph against Luxembourg on Tuesday despite playing as the left-back.

In fact, it is the former Chelsea academy product’s versatility that has impressed the Red Devils the most. He mainly plays as a left wing-back for Max Allegri’s side while he can also play as the left winger and in midfield.

He has made 19 appearances this season, with only three coming from the start, and has managed one goal and two assists.

The 20-year-old’s current Bianconeri contract expires in 2025 which makes United confident of securing his services in the summer. He is valued at €12 million according to Transfermarkt.

Juventus are yet to open contract talks and multiple Premier League outfits like Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and Everton are chasing his signature.

Iling-Junior on United’s radar

“Manchester United are keeping tabs on Samuel Iling-Junior, FootballTransfers understands. We have been told that the Red Devils are keenly tracking the Juventus starlet ahead of a potentially big summer for him.

“Juventus are yet to open talks with the London-born former Chelsea prospect over a new deal, which has English clubs confident of potentially being able to poach him from the Turin giants.”

United are struggling in the left-back department with Luke Shaw’s injury troubles back with a vengeance while Tyrell Malacia’s troubles seem to be never-ending.

Even on the wings, Marcus Rashford has let the team down while both Jadon Sancho and Antony could be dispensed with. And the London-born star could provide the answers for both solutions.