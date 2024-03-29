Manchester United’s experiment with young academy talents paying dividends



Manchester United’s academy graduates have been one of the saving graces in what has been a disappointing campaign thus far.

Erik ten Hag has turned to youth to salvage a disastrous season and Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho have not let the Dutchman down.

Both are bonafide first-team stars and the first names on the teamsheet while Dan Gore, Omari Forson and Willy Kambwala have all made their first-team debuts this season.

Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay continue to fly the academy flag brightly years since their debut with the conveyor belt of talent keeping on churning behind the scenes.

Academy talents

Confidence is growing that the next crop of superstars are also set to come from in-house with The Daily Mail claiming United’s experiment with promoting younger players into higher age groups is reaping dividends.

Mainoo was not the only academy graduate to shine on the international stage in the past week with 17-year-old James Scanlon making his senior debut for Gibraltar against Lithuania.

He became the first United player to ever play for Gibraltar. To add to this, 17-year-old highly-rated Gabriele Biancheri scored the winner for Wales Under-19s against Belgium.

Lest we forget, Bendito Mantato’s progress is also generating a lot of interest with the 16-year-old already called up for first-team training despite his tender years.

Next generation

Academy graduates are constantly called up for training and every game week, multiple academy talents like Toby Collyer and Habeeb Ogunneye are spotted in the matchday squad.