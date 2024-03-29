Pictures: Talented academy duo join Man United first-team training ahead of clash vs. Brentford



Manchester United academy duo Zachary Baumann and Jacob Devaney were part of the group that trained at Carrington on Friday ahead of the club’s weekend clash against Brentford.

United are set to return to Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to the Gtech Community Stadium to take on the Bees.

Erik ten Hag’s men will be heading into the match off the back of a pulsating 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final victory at the expense of bitter rivals. No doubt confidence within the camp is at an all-time high.

Most of the United players who were away with their respective national teams for the March international break were present at Carrington to take part in Thursday’s training session.

The majority of the senior players were present as the team stepped up its preparation for Sunday’s meeting with Thomas Frank’s side.

There were also a few surprise names who participated in the drills.

17-year-old Zachary Baumann was involved in first-team training. The teenager has been with United since his childhood and has steadily worked his way through the academy set-up.

Recently turned seventeen-year-old Zachary Baumann was involved in first-team training today. Such an impressive season for the Ukrainian-eligible midfielder, who is already a mainstay in Travis Binnion’s under-21 side despite being a first-year under-18. Gone under the radar… pic.twitter.com/W7fNb734xV — SCOOP. (@AcademyScoop) March 28, 2024

Baumann has been something of a regular presence for the U18s this term and has managed 12 appearances in the U18 Premier League.

The central midfielder has one goal to his name in that time.

A testament to his ability and great potential, the Bolton-born starlet has also amassed three games and 236 minutes for Travis Binnion’s U21s, despite being a first-year under-18. He also has one goal in Premier League 2.

Baumann recently returned from a long-term injury lay-off but has featured in the U21’s last three clashes against West Brom, Middlesbrough and Derby. It was against Derby earlier this month that he found the back of the net.

Also present in United first-team training was 16-year-old Jacob Devaney. It was the first time Devaney took part in sessions with the senior squad.

It feels like the conveyor belt of midfield talent coming through Carrington at the moment never ends. Don't let the sheer volume of players fool you, however – these are top-level prospects. Sixteen-year-old Jacob Devaney took part in first-team training for the first time… pic.twitter.com/NuJWykQe9O — SCOOP. (@AcademyScoop) March 28, 2024

Like Baumann, Devaney is also a defensive midfielder by trade. He joined the 20-time English champions at the age of six.

Devaney has so far made 18 appearances for the U18s in the Premier League and has two assists to his name.

Since his arrival at the club in 2022, Ten Hag has proven he is not shy to promote youngsters who he feels are talented enough and have what it takes to make it at Old Trafford.

Often, Ten Hag has allowed the most promising academy starlets to train with the more experienced players and gain some valuable insights.

Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho are the Dutchman’s two greatest success stories in this regard.